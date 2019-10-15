AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.76

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $7.17. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 1,124 shares.

Separately, Cormark set a C$11.50 target price on AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $168.19 million and a P/E ratio of 18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.69.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$110.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

