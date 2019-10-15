AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded AIB Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail & Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

