AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Down 12.3% in September

AGM Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 30th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AGM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

