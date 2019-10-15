Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Head-To-Head Survey

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Agios Pharmaceuticals and Capricor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 2 7 0 2.78 Capricor Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $66.17, indicating a potential upside of 104.53%. Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 357.20%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Capricor Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals $94.39 million 20.14 -$346.02 million ($6.03) -5.36 Capricor Therapeutics $1.67 million 5.75 -$15.19 million ($5.20) -0.49

Capricor Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agios Pharmaceuticals. Agios Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capricor Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals -383.05% -59.89% -45.90% Capricor Therapeutics -794.63% -270.78% -128.14%

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals beats Capricor Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next. The company was founded by Lewis Clayton Cantley, Tak W. Mak, Craig B. Thompson and Shin-Shan Michael Su on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.