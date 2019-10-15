Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFYA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Afya in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.20 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Afya in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Afya in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Afya in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Afya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.37.

NASDAQ:AFYA traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,510. Afya has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $3.24. The firm had revenue of $45.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

