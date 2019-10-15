AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Cut to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered AEGON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AEGON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.
Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31. AEGON has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.
About AEGON
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.