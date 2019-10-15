AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Cut to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered AEGON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AEGON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

Get AEGON alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31. AEGON has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in AEGON by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in AEGON by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in AEGON by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AEGON by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.