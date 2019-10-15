Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Advantage Lithium Corp (CVE:AAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 17000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Advantage Lithium and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 million and a PE ratio of -6.81.

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

