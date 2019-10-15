Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Update

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,740,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the August 30th total of 126,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.99. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,299,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 964,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,892,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,686,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,473,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,287,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,931,000 after acquiring an additional 248,290 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 27,938.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 852,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 69,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,112,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,993,000 after acquiring an additional 275,365 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.04.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.