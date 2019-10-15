Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 192.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Addus Homecare worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price objective on Addus Homecare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti set a $115.00 price objective on Addus Homecare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $82,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,210,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. Addus Homecare Co. has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $92.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

