Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $9.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $122.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $147.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

