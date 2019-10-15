Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 109.2% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period.

MBB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,123. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $101.75 and a twelve month high of $108.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

