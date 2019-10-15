Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 96 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 25,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.66. 1,593,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,862. The firm has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.84.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

