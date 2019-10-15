Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 398 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,693 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 138,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,388 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,991,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $107.74. 71,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,868. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $110.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

