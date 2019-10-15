Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. 249,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,200,232. The company has a market cap of $207.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.01.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.