Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.53. The company had a trading volume of 510,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,657. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $118.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

