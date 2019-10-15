Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,489 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.37. 135,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,022. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $123.80 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.52.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

