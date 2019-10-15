Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,521 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,521 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.68. 48,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,580. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average of $77.41. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $81.99.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

