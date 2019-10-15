Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.41 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 979.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,057,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 872,408 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.