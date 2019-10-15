Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 30th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 66.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 979.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

