Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 104200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $20.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.08.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

