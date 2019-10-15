Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Reduced by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.7% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,090.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $437,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,985 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,477. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.43. The company has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.