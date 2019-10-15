ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) & TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Head-To-Head Comparison

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) and TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of TapImmune shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of TapImmune shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and TapImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACADIA Pharmaceuticals -101.45% -70.97% -60.58% TapImmune N/A -83.31% -77.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and TapImmune, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 0 2 11 1 2.93 TapImmune 0 0 5 1 3.17

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $49.43, suggesting a potential upside of 21.39%. TapImmune has a consensus target price of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 130.97%. Given TapImmune’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TapImmune is more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and TapImmune’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACADIA Pharmaceuticals $223.81 million 26.29 -$245.19 million ($1.94) -20.99 TapImmune $210,000.00 1,026.49 -$147.96 million ($1.67) -2.83

TapImmune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TapImmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TapImmune has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in Phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is developing TPIV100/110, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 breast cancer; and TPIV200 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. It is also developing a proprietary nucleic acid-based antigen expression technology, PolyStart, to improve the ability of the immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

