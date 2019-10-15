Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 535,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,538. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.31 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Debra K. Osteen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,732.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,869,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,754 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,531,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,658,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,620,000 after purchasing an additional 782,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,081 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,142,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

