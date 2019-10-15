Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $122,138,000 after purchasing an additional 694,262 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 203,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.70. The company has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

