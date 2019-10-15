AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in AAON were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AAON by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $1,047,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 869,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,376,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $53.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.97.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.42 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 19.78%. AAON’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

