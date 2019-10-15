$997.71 Million in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce $997.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $980.00 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $973.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

URBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,045,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,186,000 after buying an additional 363,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,918,000 after buying an additional 160,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,408,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after buying an additional 284,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 927,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after buying an additional 303,402 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

