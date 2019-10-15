87,433 Shares in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Alphatec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

ATEC opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 211.15% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 811,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,929 shares of company stock worth $1,167,913. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

