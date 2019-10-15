8,730 Shares in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Inphi by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,679,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Inphi by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPHI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Inphi from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.23.

In related news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $121,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,909,297.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $2,347,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,580 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPHI traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.23. 29,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,441. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

