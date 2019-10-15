800 Shares in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.07. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $99.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.93.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $593,155.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,652,010.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $1,528,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,109,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,677 shares of company stock worth $6,733,480. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

