596,586 Shares in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 596,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of R1 RCM as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,379,000 after buying an additional 109,554 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 1,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 724,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 665,215 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 7,638.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 81,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,972,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,809,000 after purchasing an additional 328,784 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on RCM shares. ValuEngine lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on R1 RCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of RCM opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.10. R1 RCM Inc has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.11 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 249.01%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

