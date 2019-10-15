58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.66.

WUBA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 58.com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.40 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BOCOM International lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Get 58.com alerts:

Shares of WUBA traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. 418,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,431. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $74.17.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The information services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $601.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in 58.com in the second quarter worth $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in 58.com in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in 58.com in the second quarter worth $90,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in 58.com in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in 58.com in the second quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.