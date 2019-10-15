$577.25 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post sales of $577.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $572.20 million to $592.20 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $558.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

WWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 92,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WWW opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

