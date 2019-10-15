4,704 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,355,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,051,000 after acquiring an additional 335,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,296,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,677,000 after acquiring an additional 131,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,450,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,956,000 after buying an additional 221,389 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,257,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.55. 432,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,657. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $118.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

