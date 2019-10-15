$377.30 Million in Sales Expected for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report sales of $377.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $373.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $381.30 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $363.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.40 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. 65,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $846,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 31.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

