$355.19 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post $355.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $354.77 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $341.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.31 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

FELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

FELE stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.29. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $55.59.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP John J. Haines sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $875,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,504.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $120,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,486 shares in the company, valued at $929,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,836 shares of company stock worth $1,233,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 36.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

