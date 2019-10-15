$3.84 EPS Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.97. Cummins reported earnings of $4.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $15.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.63 to $16.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $15.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.09.

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.35. 1,053,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,387,000 after buying an additional 1,502,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,928,000 after acquiring an additional 943,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 782,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,111,000 after acquiring an additional 483,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cummins by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,932,000 after acquiring an additional 452,071 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

