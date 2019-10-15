27,824 Shares in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. DXC Technology makes up 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $3,447,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 82,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.05. 1,172,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,572. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $90.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 10.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

In other DXC Technology news, insider John M. Lawrie bought 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.26 per share, for a total transaction of $234,379.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 22,066 shares of company stock worth $1,153,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

