$25.23 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $25.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.03 million and the highest is $25.47 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $21.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $84.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.60 million to $85.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $100.76 million, with estimates ranging from $100.02 million to $101.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 196,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $401.37 million, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of -0.16. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 8,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $86,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $148,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

