21,712 Shares in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $11,412,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BYND. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.94.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.14. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $111,474,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948 over the last ninety days.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

