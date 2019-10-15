2,068 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,068 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.21.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.92. The company had a trading volume of 118,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,955. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

