$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) to post sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $9.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Dana had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $597,683.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 345.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 357.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth $239,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth $203,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAN opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.22.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

