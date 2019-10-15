17,500 Shares in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Bought by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 85.9% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1,237.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOPE stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average of $117.75. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.67 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $126,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

