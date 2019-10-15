16,250 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,082 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,141,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after acquiring an additional 886,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,961,000 after acquiring an additional 850,291 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 694,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,403,000 after acquiring an additional 659,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. 272,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,209,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Several analysts have commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $647,822.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

