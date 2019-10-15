$107.39 Million in Sales Expected for Roan Resources Inc (NYSE:ROAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Roan Resources Inc (NYSE:ROAN) to report sales of $107.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Roan Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the highest is $115.78 million. Roan Resources posted sales of $83.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roan Resources will report full-year sales of $395.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.70 million to $403.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $490.71 million, with estimates ranging from $443.00 million to $538.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roan Resources.

Get Roan Resources alerts:

Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.18 million. Roan Resources had a negative net margin of 34.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roan Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roan Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the first quarter valued at about $575,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Roan Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roan Resources in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 303,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roan Resources has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64.

Roan Resources Company Profile

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roan Resources (ROAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.