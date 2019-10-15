$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will report sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Capri and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol purchased 363,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,975,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,096,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 36.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Capri by 102.8% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 223,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 113,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after buying an additional 133,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. Capri has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

