-$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). Polarityte posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full-year earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($3.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 312.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

PTE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 170,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,101. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. Polarityte has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Polarityte in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Polarityte in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

