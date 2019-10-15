0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $700,616.00 and approximately $912,518.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00043750 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.01 or 0.06092785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001145 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00043190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016366 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,185,950 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

