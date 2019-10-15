0Chain Reaches Market Cap of $1.50 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $996.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00226886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.01120150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029147 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

