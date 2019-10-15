$0.74 EPS Expected for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.83. Corelogic reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.22 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corelogic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $50,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $453,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 488.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,670,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,835 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic during the second quarter worth $50,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 102.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,579,000 after purchasing an additional 333,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic during the second quarter worth $12,736,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corelogic during the second quarter worth $9,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLGX traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.06. 36,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,502. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Corelogic has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

