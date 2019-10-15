$0.57 EPS Expected for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. BayCom reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BayCom will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCML shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of BayCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. 2,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,501. BayCom has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $268.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

